Augustana Viking Hockey Bounces Back in Saturday Win

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Augustana hockey (8-15-3) bounced back in the win column with a 5-2 Saturday night win over Bemidji State (10-15-1, 8-7-1 CCHA) Saturday. Luke Mobley and Ben Troumbly led the way for the Vikings with two points by way of one goal and one assist.

Augustana jumped into the first period early with a Mobley one-timer 3:29 into the frame. Hunter Bischoff jumped a Bemidji State pass and found Mobley open in the slot for the first Vikings goal of the game. The score remained 1-0 throughout the remainder of the period as Augustana edged the Beavers in the faceoff dot, as it won nine to BSU’s eight.

It took all but 20 seconds into the second period for the Vikings to make it 2-0, as Evan McIntyre received a dish from Mobley and Bohn and rifled the rubber in from the point. McIntyre’s second-period goal is his third of the season.

Arnaud Vachon added his name to the scoresheet late in the frame as he slotted the puck past the Beavers’ goalie to make the game 3-0. Vachon’s goal came off passes from Uula Ruikka and Brett Meerman.

Bemidji State cut the Vikings’ lead to two as Eric Martin buried a goal in front-net traffic.

With 2:37 into the third period, Ryan Naumovski slid the puck into the back of the net off a pass from Troumbly to record his 99th career point.

Bemidji State answered back with a goal less than three minutes later as Patrick Satosaari scored backdoor to make the game 4-2. In front of a fan section, Troumbly wired in an empty-net goal from downtown to seal the 5-2 win for the Vikings.

