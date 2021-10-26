Augustana Vikings #1 in Super Region Four

Just last week, the Augustana Football team had entered the AFCA Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll at #22. As of Monday, the Vikings, who are coming off a win at Minnesota State, are now ranked #1 in the initial Super Region Rankings.

Augie is riding a 3-game win streak and will play Winona State this Saturday in the 49th Annual Shrine Game beginning at 1:00 PM at Kirkeby Over Stadium. Tickets are available at GoAugie.com/Tickets.

Get our free mobile app

Two other teams with 7-1 records are in the top-10. They include Colorado School of Mines and Western Colorado.

The only loss in the 2021 season thus far is to the University of Sioux Falls in the Key to the City game.

Remaining games this season:

October 30 vs Winona State

November 6 at Minnesota Duluth

November 13 vs Southwest Minnesota State