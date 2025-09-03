The Augustana Vikings overcame a 10-point second half deficit in their opener to begin the season with a 1-0 mark.

Following the hard-fought win to begin the season, the Vikings have earned some additional love in the AFCA Top 25.

The Vikings came in at #23 last week and rose to #20 in the poll this week ahead of their home matchup against the Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday.

Here's a look at the poll:

1 Ferris St. (31) 1-0 775 1 D. No. 9 Pittsburg St., 34-17 Sept. 6 at Lake Erie 2 Harding 0-0 736 2 Idle Sept. 4 at Northwestern Oklahoma St. 3 Grand Valley St. 1-0 706 3 D. Lincoln (Pa.), 45-9 Sept. 6 vs. Black Hills St. 4 Slippery Rock 0-0 648 4 Idle Sept. 5 at Franklin Pierce 5 Colorado St.-Pueblo 1-0 638 6 D. South Dakota Mines, 43-0 Sept. 4 vs. Fort Hays St. 6 West Florida 1-0 612 8 D. No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne, 48-21 Sept. 6 at Kentucky Wesleyan 7 Kutztown 0-0 557 7 Idle Sept. 4 vs. Assumption 8 Minnesota St. 1-0 550 11 D. Northwest Missouri St., 38-14 Sept. 6 vs. Minot St. 9 Western Colorado 1-0 531 10 D. West Texas A&M, 45-28 Sept. 6 at Midwestern St. 10 Angelo St. 1-0 467 13 D. Fort Hays St., 28-7 Sept. 6 vs. Emporia St. 11 Valdosta St. 1-0 430 12 D. Clark Atlanta, 31-28 Sept. 6 at Johnson C. Smith 12 Charleston 1-0 402 14 D. Livingstone, 39-10 Sept. 4 at No. 14 California (Pa.) 13 Pittsburg St. 0-1 374 9 Lost to No. 1 Ferris St., 34-17 Sept. 6 at No. 19 Central Oklahoma 14 California (Pa.) 0-0 322 15 Idle Sept. 4 vs. No. 12 Charleston 15 Ouachita Baptist 0-0 311 18 Idle Sept. 4 at East Central 16 Virginia Union 1-0 296 19 D. No. 24t Miles, 45-3 Sept. 13 at Edward Waters 17 UIndy 1-0 269 20 D. Marian, 45-21 Sept. 6 at Findlay 18 Central Washington 1-0 259 21 D. Colorado Mesa, 41-14 Sept. 6 at Montana 19 Central Oklahoma 0-1 228 5 Lost to UT-Permian Basin, 34-14 Sept. 6 vs. No. 13 Pittsburg St. 20 Augustana (S.D.) 1-0 211 23 D. Missouri Western, 30-26 Sept. 6 vs. Jamestown 21 UT-Permian Basin 1-0 190 NR D. No. 5 Central Oklahoma, 34-14 Sept. 6 at Adams St. 22 Delta St. 1-0 98 NR D. No. 22 Central Missouri, 31-23 Sept. 6 vs. North Greenville 23 Ashland 0-0 84 24t Idle Sept. 4 at Indiana (Pa.) 24 Lenoir-Rhyne 0-1 83 17 Lost to No. 8 West Florida, 48-21 Sept. 6 at Tusculum 25 West Alabama 1-0 73 NR D. Fort Valley St., 27-17 Sept. 6 at Chowan

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 55; Wingate, 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 38; Bemidji St., 14; Michigan Tech, 13; Central Missouri, 11; Colorado School of Mines, 9; Southern Arkansas, 9; Albany St., 8; Davenport, 6; Fairmont St., 3; Johnson C. Smith, 3; Colorado Mesa, 2; Frostburg St., 1; Sioux Falls, 1; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 1.

The Vikings play host to Jamestown on Saturday, a 1:00 kickoff time from Kirkeby-Over Stadium here in Sioux Falls. For the latest on Viking football, visit their official site below.

Source: AFCA Polls and GoAugie.com

