Augustana Viking Football Rises in Latest AFCA Top 25 Poll

The Augustana Vikings overcame a 10-point second half deficit in their opener to begin the season with a 1-0 mark.

Following the hard-fought win to begin the season, the Vikings have earned some additional love in the AFCA Top 25.

The Vikings came in at #23 last week and rose to #20 in the poll this week ahead of their home matchup against the Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday.

Here's a look at the poll:

1Ferris St. (31)1-07751D. No. 9 Pittsburg St., 34-17Sept. 6 at Lake Erie
2Harding0-07362IdleSept. 4 at Northwestern Oklahoma St.
3Grand Valley St.1-07063D. Lincoln (Pa.), 45-9Sept. 6 vs. Black Hills St.
4Slippery Rock0-06484IdleSept. 5 at Franklin Pierce
5Colorado St.-Pueblo1-06386D. South Dakota Mines, 43-0Sept. 4 vs. Fort Hays St.
6West Florida1-06128D. No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne, 48-21Sept. 6 at Kentucky Wesleyan
7Kutztown0-05577IdleSept. 4 vs. Assumption
8Minnesota St.1-055011D. Northwest Missouri St., 38-14Sept. 6 vs. Minot St.
9Western Colorado1-053110D. West Texas A&M, 45-28Sept. 6 at Midwestern St.
10Angelo St.1-046713D. Fort Hays St., 28-7Sept. 6 vs. Emporia St.
11Valdosta St.1-043012D. Clark Atlanta, 31-28Sept. 6 at Johnson C. Smith
12Charleston1-040214D. Livingstone, 39-10Sept. 4 at No. 14 California (Pa.)
13Pittsburg St.0-13749Lost to No. 1 Ferris St., 34-17Sept. 6 at No. 19 Central Oklahoma
14California (Pa.)0-032215IdleSept. 4 vs. No. 12 Charleston
15Ouachita Baptist0-031118IdleSept. 4 at East Central
16Virginia Union1-029619D. No. 24t Miles, 45-3Sept. 13 at Edward Waters
17UIndy1-026920D. Marian, 45-21Sept. 6 at Findlay
18Central Washington1-025921D. Colorado Mesa, 41-14Sept. 6 at Montana
19Central Oklahoma0-12285Lost to UT-Permian Basin, 34-14Sept. 6 vs. No. 13 Pittsburg St.
20Augustana (S.D.)1-021123D. Missouri Western, 30-26Sept. 6 vs. Jamestown
21UT-Permian Basin1-0190NRD. No. 5 Central Oklahoma, 34-14Sept. 6 at Adams St.
22Delta St.1-098NRD. No. 22 Central Missouri, 31-23Sept. 6 vs. North Greenville
23Ashland0-08424tIdleSept. 4 at Indiana (Pa.)
24Lenoir-Rhyne0-18317Lost to No. 8 West Florida, 48-21Sept. 6 at Tusculum
25West Alabama1-073NRD. Fort Valley St., 27-17Sept. 6 at Chowan

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 55; Wingate, 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 38; Bemidji St., 14; Michigan Tech, 13; Central Missouri, 11; Colorado School of Mines, 9; Southern Arkansas, 9; Albany St., 8; Davenport, 6; Fairmont St., 3; Johnson C. Smith, 3; Colorado Mesa, 2; Frostburg St., 1; Sioux Falls, 1; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 1.

The Vikings play host to Jamestown on Saturday, a 1:00 kickoff time from Kirkeby-Over Stadium here in Sioux Falls. For the latest on Viking football, visit their official site below.

Source: AFCA Polls and GoAugie.com

