Augustana Viking Football Rises in Latest AFCA Top 25 Poll
The Augustana Vikings overcame a 10-point second half deficit in their opener to begin the season with a 1-0 mark.
Following the hard-fought win to begin the season, the Vikings have earned some additional love in the AFCA Top 25.
The Vikings came in at #23 last week and rose to #20 in the poll this week ahead of their home matchup against the Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday.
Here's a look at the poll:
|1
|Ferris St. (31)
|1-0
|775
|1
|D. No. 9 Pittsburg St., 34-17
|Sept. 6 at Lake Erie
|2
|Harding
|0-0
|736
|2
|Idle
|Sept. 4 at Northwestern Oklahoma St.
|3
|Grand Valley St.
|1-0
|706
|3
|D. Lincoln (Pa.), 45-9
|Sept. 6 vs. Black Hills St.
|4
|Slippery Rock
|0-0
|648
|4
|Idle
|Sept. 5 at Franklin Pierce
|5
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1-0
|638
|6
|D. South Dakota Mines, 43-0
|Sept. 4 vs. Fort Hays St.
|6
|West Florida
|1-0
|612
|8
|D. No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne, 48-21
|Sept. 6 at Kentucky Wesleyan
|7
|Kutztown
|0-0
|557
|7
|Idle
|Sept. 4 vs. Assumption
|8
|Minnesota St.
|1-0
|550
|11
|D. Northwest Missouri St., 38-14
|Sept. 6 vs. Minot St.
|9
|Western Colorado
|1-0
|531
|10
|D. West Texas A&M, 45-28
|Sept. 6 at Midwestern St.
|10
|Angelo St.
|1-0
|467
|13
|D. Fort Hays St., 28-7
|Sept. 6 vs. Emporia St.
|11
|Valdosta St.
|1-0
|430
|12
|D. Clark Atlanta, 31-28
|Sept. 6 at Johnson C. Smith
|12
|Charleston
|1-0
|402
|14
|D. Livingstone, 39-10
|Sept. 4 at No. 14 California (Pa.)
|13
|Pittsburg St.
|0-1
|374
|9
|Lost to No. 1 Ferris St., 34-17
|Sept. 6 at No. 19 Central Oklahoma
|14
|California (Pa.)
|0-0
|322
|15
|Idle
|Sept. 4 vs. No. 12 Charleston
|15
|Ouachita Baptist
|0-0
|311
|18
|Idle
|Sept. 4 at East Central
|16
|Virginia Union
|1-0
|296
|19
|D. No. 24t Miles, 45-3
|Sept. 13 at Edward Waters
|17
|UIndy
|1-0
|269
|20
|D. Marian, 45-21
|Sept. 6 at Findlay
|18
|Central Washington
|1-0
|259
|21
|D. Colorado Mesa, 41-14
|Sept. 6 at Montana
|19
|Central Oklahoma
|0-1
|228
|5
|Lost to UT-Permian Basin, 34-14
|Sept. 6 vs. No. 13 Pittsburg St.
|20
|Augustana (S.D.)
|1-0
|211
|23
|D. Missouri Western, 30-26
|Sept. 6 vs. Jamestown
|21
|UT-Permian Basin
|1-0
|190
|NR
|D. No. 5 Central Oklahoma, 34-14
|Sept. 6 at Adams St.
|22
|Delta St.
|1-0
|98
|NR
|D. No. 22 Central Missouri, 31-23
|Sept. 6 vs. North Greenville
|23
|Ashland
|0-0
|84
|24t
|Idle
|Sept. 4 at Indiana (Pa.)
|24
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0-1
|83
|17
|Lost to No. 8 West Florida, 48-21
|Sept. 6 at Tusculum
|25
|West Alabama
|1-0
|73
|NR
|D. Fort Valley St., 27-17
|Sept. 6 at Chowan
Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 55; Wingate, 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 38; Bemidji St., 14; Michigan Tech, 13; Central Missouri, 11; Colorado School of Mines, 9; Southern Arkansas, 9; Albany St., 8; Davenport, 6; Fairmont St., 3; Johnson C. Smith, 3; Colorado Mesa, 2; Frostburg St., 1; Sioux Falls, 1; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 1.
The Vikings play host to Jamestown on Saturday, a 1:00 kickoff time from Kirkeby-Over Stadium here in Sioux Falls. For the latest on Viking football, visit their official site below.
Source: AFCA Polls and GoAugie.com
