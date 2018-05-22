Augustana Vikings Headed to the College World Series

This has been an awesome season for the Augustana University baseball team and now fans will be traveling to North Carolina to cheer on the Vikings.

In Monday's Central Region Championship Augustana would lose to the home team Southern Arkansas 5-3. But they needed to win the final game of the day to continue win the title and continue on.

In game two Augustana would get 3 RBI's from Sam Baier and a 2-run double from Michael Svozil early in the game to win the championship 6-3. The Vikings got solid pitching performances from Clay Collision, Dalton Allen and Derek Dahlke to secure the Central Region title. That punches their ticket to the College World Series.

The Vikings will move onto the NCAA Division II College World Series in Cary, N.C. on May 26-June 2.

There will still be regional action wrapping up today so the Vikings await the outcome of those games before the brackets can be set.