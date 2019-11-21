Augustana’s Jerry Olszewski Named Coach of the Year

Sometimes in coaching, you have to change your identity to be successful or to simply keep your job but don't ever accuse Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski of that.

Over the years, I have found myself so impressed with the way Coach OJ runs his program and his consistency with how he goes about his business.

After an impressive 2019 regular season, Coach Jerry Olszewski was named NSIC Football Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

On the field, Augie finished with a 9-2 record and a trip to the DII Playoffs.

The Vikings will travel to Pueblo, CO to take on CSU-Pueblo on Saturday with hopes of moving to the next round.

All the on the field stuff will be lumped into Olszewski winning this award, but what maybe even more impressive is the impact he is having off the field.

He always talks to me about relationships and building his players into young men who can go on and serve their community and business world down the road.

That philosophy has worked and he has produced amazing graduation rates, GPA's and overall great young men all while winning some football games along the way.