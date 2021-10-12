Baby Food Sold at Walmart is Recalled

Baby cereal manufactured in Minnesota and sold at Walmart has been pulled off of store shelves after a voluntary recall.

North St. Paul-based Maple Island Inc. is recalling three lots of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal, which is manufactured for Walmart, after some of the products tested 'above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic'.

The issue was first discovered by the Food and Drug Administration during routine sampling.



The food was distributed nationwide at Walmart stores and online.

All of the products in question were sold in eight-ounce bags after April 5, 2021, with the following label information:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are advised to throw out the food or return it to Walmart for a refund.

You can also contact Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Central time, at 1-800-369-1022 or by email at info@maple-island.com.

According to the FDA, Maple Island Inc. has conducted follow-up testing on both the raw material and finished product in question. While the test results were in compliance with the FDA’s guidelines, Maple Island Inc. is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

