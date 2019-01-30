It has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the Minnesota Wild this season, but the team has agreed to a contract extension with backup goaltender Alex Stalock.

Stalock signed a contract extension worth $2.355 million over three seasons according to the Wild. He is 6-5 in 14 games that he has played for the Wild this season. Through his entire career that has spanned with the San Jose Sharks and Wild, Stalock is a combined 41-35-11 in 106 NHL games and has started 81 of them.

Minnesota is currently situated in third of the NHL Central Division and would be in line for a playoff spot. This season has seen a few changes on the roster with the Wild trading away Nino Niederreiter for Victor Rask and acquiring Brad Hunt from Vegas in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The WIld return to the ice following a break for the NHL All-Star Game on Friday (February 1) in Dallas.