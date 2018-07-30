Bally’s Atlantic City Accepts 1st Sports Bet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A third Atlantic City casino is taking sports bets. Bally's Casino started taking sports bets at 11:00 AM Monday.

Starlette Hedgepeth of Halifax, North Carolina, placed the first bet, picking the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC championship.

On Wednesday, Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City also will begin taking sports bets. Both casinos are owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos, and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks already offer sports betting in New Jersey in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May that struck down a federal ban.