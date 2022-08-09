Beleaguered Bear: Smith Requests Trade From Chicago

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said in a written statement that he has requested a trade after contract negotiations between himself and the organization reached an impasse.

Smith wrote a statement that was posted to social media by NFL Network on Tuesday. ESPN has confirmed the validity of these messages.

The linebacker wrote that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here," after Smith said he had been trying to work on an extension since April.

"They've refused to negotiate in good faith," Smith wrote. "Every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it.

Since Roquan Smith's rookie season in 2018, Bobby Wagner and Shaquille Leonard are the only NFL players with more tackles. Smith has been named a Second-Team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Since the Bears drafted him eighth overall in 2018, the former Georgia standout has 14 sacks while recording at least 101 tackles and an interception in each season he's played. Smith is set to earn $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list when he reported to camp in late July.

Smith, 25, accused the Bears' front office of "trying to take advantage of me," and that the organization "left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

In April, Smith expressed confidence that he would remain in Chicago long term with a new deal and was a full participant during voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp. In his statement, the linebacker said that he wanted to be with the Bears for his entire career.

At the start of training camp, first-year general manager Ryan Poles, who expressed a desire to reach an agreement on an extension for Smith before the regular season, addressed the team not yet executing a new deal for Smith.

"My feelings for Roquan don't change at all," Poles said July 26. "I love the player and the person. And that won't change."

Smith has been present at Halas Hall daily during training camp, often seen riding a stationary bike during practice. Coach Matt Eberflus noted his expectations in July for Smith while he remained on the PUP list.

"Stay involved, be a leader, be engaged, which he's doing and will do," Eberflus said. "He's a pro. He's been in the league long enough. He's a really good player. We're excited to have him as a Chicago Bear. And he'll do that."

In his statement, Smith apologized to Bears fans while expressing little faith that negotiations would turn around.

