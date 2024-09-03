ESPN Sioux Falls’ Bert Remien Unveils Initial NFL Power Rankings

NFL fans can agree on just one thing this week: they're happy to see that football is back.

Everything else is off the table.

Whether you're talking about best football foods, Super Bowl favorites, or teams that will fall flat this year; there's always a disagreement at the outset of a season.

Get our free mobile app

On the Tuesday edition of Overtime with Bert Remien, I put my feet to the fire and put my preseason NFL Power Rankings on the table.

Here are said rankings with a short blurb on each team:

1) Kansas City Chiefs - Dominant and consistent. They'll be here until they aren't.

2) Detroit Lions - Solid team that got better this offseason. Great coach and continuity.

3) San Francisco 49ers - The most talented team in the league.

4) Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Henry enters the chat. Can they win when it matters?

5) Buffalo Bills - A lot on Josh Allen's shoulders. A lot of new faces in Orchard Park.

6) Cincinnati Bengals - If Burrow is healthy, they'll be in the mix in January.

7) Dallas Cowboys - Shaky run game, elite just about everywhere else.

8) Green Bay Packers - Can they replicate what they did in the second half of 2023?

9) New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers needs to be just good for this team to be GREAT.

10) Houston Texans - Sophomore slump? Possible. Expectations are high in Houston!

First team out - Philadelphia Eagles. What the heck happened last year? They dropped 5 of their last 6 before bowing out in the playoffs against the Bucs. New OC, DC, RB, and more make this team a talented mystery. If they beat Green Bay in Sao Paolo, that'll be a great start to proving the doubters wrong.

Don't miss any of Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO from 11am - 1pm. If you miss the show, podcast links are available at ESPNSiouxFalls.com or on the free ESPNSiouxFalls app!