Best Tax Refund Ideas To Splurge On In South Dakota, Minnesota

We are getting close to the deadline to file your annual income taxes. The time of year many people dread, but for some it's all about payback. Getting that tax refund from Uncle Sam.

A tax refund from the IRS each year is celebrated in many ways. It may be used to payoff outstanding debt. Could be used to buy new clothes for the kids. Maybe fund the family vacation. Or, you could bank it. But, if you're not sure of what to do with your tax refund, here are some ideas we came up with.

Keep in mind that not all of these suggestions could be entirely funded by your refund.

A sportsperson's hat-trick. A guided fishing or hunting trip would satisfy the outdoors enthusiast for walleye and pheasants. Then, golfing at the premiere links locations in the Rushmore State.

Spending a week, or two courtside for the Summit League Basketball Championships.

Get your ride tricked-out for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Live your dream and become a season ticket holder to either the Vikings, Twins, or Wild games.

Renting a cabin along the North Shore.

Shopping at the biggest mall in the country, Mall of America.

