Betting Odds for Minnesota and Green Bay Games This Week

It is that time... Week 1 of the National Football League season is here and fans are ready to go.

Not only is there a lot of excitement about the opening game, but there is a lot of excitement about the opportunity to start betting on the NFL again.

Locally and regionally, many fans will have their eyes on the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers opening games on the road.

Get our free mobile app

The Green Bay Packers are the front runner to win the NFC North and open up on the road against the New Orleans Saints, but because of the recent hurricane, the game will be played in Jacksonville.

Green Bay is favored over New Orleans at -4 and has a O/U total of 50.

Minnesota will also open up on the road and will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings are -3 against the Bengals and have a O/U total of 47.5.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their 2021 roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their 2021 roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.