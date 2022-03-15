Big Compass Center Gala Awesome Fun Fantastic Cause

Thirteen is your lucky number at the 13th Annual Compass Center Gala! It's coming up this Friday, March 18 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This premier fundraiser for The Compass Center features a sit-down dinner, tempting desserts, a cash bar, interactive games, and the opportunity to bid on amazing auction items.

Registration begins at 5:30, followed by a social hour and the opportunity for you to check out the silent auction items and make your bids in person, or do it on your phone.

At 6:30 dinner is served and the program begins. This is followed by the fun and exciting live auction with auctioneer Jonathan Larsen. There will also be a wine pull and a Golden Ticket drawing.

Funds raised at this sensational Gala help the Compass Center continue its mission to break the cycle of sexual and domestic violence by supporting their initiatives including:

Expanded Telehealth services to rural communities.

Play Therapy Program expansion in partnership with another local charitable organization would -

allow for Play Therapy services to be embedded into a therapeutic daycare setting, providing intensive services to child victims of abuse by utilizing their native language – play – to process their experiences in a developmentally appropriate way

Parent-Child Interaction Therapy

Rape Crisis Hotline which provides -

a trained advocate any time a sexual assault is reported at an emergency room or on the crisis hotline. Advocates offer victims emotional support, advocacy, information, and referrals to counseling and other community resources.

Every year The Compass Center helps over 1,000 individuals (men, women, and children) begin a journey to healing, through counseling, education, and outreach programs provided for free. They also work to raise awareness of the services they provide around our state.

You can check out the silent auction packages and bid on them right now! Just get registered or sign in. Individual tickets are $75 and are available online now.

For more information, see The Compass Center online, on Facebook, or call 605-339-0116.