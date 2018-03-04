The Denny Sanford Premier Center was rocking on Saturday as both the USD and SDSU men's and women's teams advanced with wins.

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team led off the day with a dominating win over Fort Wayne 83-32 while only allowing 2 points in the first quarter.

The second game featured South Dakota State defeating North Dakota State 87-62. They were led by Summit League Player of the Year Macy Miller who scored 19 points.

South Dakota State's mens team started off the night session with a hard fought win over Western Illinois. They were trailing at half but got a huge night from Mike Daum who scored 33 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

The night cap was a great performance from the University of South Dakota men's basketball team who jumped out to a 18 point lead at the half and followed it up with a 14 point win over Omaha.

All four teams advanced to the semi finals on Monday and it guarantees a huge day for attendance at the Premier Center.

The USD women will play at noon on Monday, with SDSU playing at 230pm.

The South Dakota State men will play at 6pm while USD will play at 8pm.