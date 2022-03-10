Big Ten Reveals Minnesota Gopher’s 2022 Football Schedule

The Big Ten Conference has unveiled the 2022 football schedule for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers finished second in the Big Ten's West Division in 2021 with a 9-4 overall record, and a record of 6-3 in the conference.

The season opens at home against New Mexico State (and their new head coach Jerry Kill) and ends in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers, playing for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Minnesota Gophers 2022 Football Schedule

The Golden Gophers play their home games at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus.

2022 season tickets are on sale now, here. Single-game tickets will follow soon.

Row the boat. Ski-u-mah. Go Gophers.