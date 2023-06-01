Will You Be Biking In South Dakota RASDak This Weekend?

Getting off the Interstate is the best way to see South Dakota. Seeing South Dakota on a bicycle takes your adventure to an entirely new level.

RASDAK JUNE 4-9

This weekend the 10th Annual Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak) begins. Usually, this trek takes riders literally across the state to small communities over several days. However, this year the route will feature western South Dakota.

The loop begins in Spearfish, SD this Saturday and loops through Newcastle, WY, Hot Springs, SD, Custer, SD, Rapid City, SD, Sturgis, SD, and back to Spearfish, all in 6 days. 328 miles and over 22,000 feet in elevation gain.

For those who are entered in RASDak, here is a suggested daily jersey plan, per Facebook:

Sunday 6/4 wear RASDak Jersey 2013. alternative – your FAVORITE RASDak jersey

Monday 6/5 Go team go. University or fav pro team jersey

Tuesday 6/6 where are you from? Wear a cycling club jersey or a state or Canadian jersey

Wednesday 6/7 crazy day jersey day

Thursday 6/8 team beef jersey day. Alternative-animal Jersey or “biker” jersey(we will be in Sturgis) Wear a clean 2023 full circle Jersey to beef dinner for a group picture

Friday 6/9 we’ve gone full circle. Wear your 2023 full-circle jersey

In past years bikers have begun the trek in southwestern South Dakota and traveled the week east through the southern portion of the state.

LOOK BACK TO 2022

Take a look back at last year's RASDak.

