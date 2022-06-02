RASDak-7-Day Ride Across South Dakota Begins in the Black Hills

Beginning this weekend hundreds of riders will pedal through the Plains in the 9th Annual RASDak, Ride Across South Dakota.

With a starting line in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota RASDak tours the southern portion of the state by bicycle where you will see things you never witnessed before while traveling the Interstate.

Participants will overnight in host cities including Rapid City, Wall, Kadoka, Murdo, Winner, and Armour. Freeman, South Dakota will be the final stop.

Map links are below:

Day-1: Hill City to Rapid City

Day-2: Rapid City to Wall

Day-3: Wall to Kadoka

Day-4: Kadoka to Murdo

Day-5: Murdo to Winner

Day-6: Winner to Armour

Day-7 Armour to Freeman



Taking over where the Argus Leader Tour de Kota left off, the 2022 RASDak beginning Sunday, June 5 will take riders along beautiful scenery who will be guests of the best hospitality around.

Proceeds raised by RASDak are directed to the South Dakota Community Foundation.



