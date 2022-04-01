Bills, Bucs Listed As Favorites For Most Wins in 2022

Bills, Bucs Listed As Favorites For Most Wins in 2022

NFL fans are always scouring the internet for news and updates throughout the offseason, and a Sportsbook has released it's initial projected win totals for next season, letting the debate rage over which team will end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are initially projected to have the most wins per the article with 11.5. Surely the return of quarterback Tom Brady elevated the Bucs' status, as they are projected to win their division by four games.

The Green Bay Packers are third in the league with 11 projected wins, followed by the Rams, Chiefs, and Cowboys at 10.5

The list comes from Caesar's Sportsbook, and will definitely continue to evolve and change this offseason with free agency additions and the draft still to come.

Here's the list:

NFL Win Totals for 2022

The initial win totals for all NFL teams for the 2022 season, as set by Caesars Sportsbook (subject to change).

AFC EASTWNFC EASTW
Bills11.5Cowboys10.5
Dolphins8.5Eagles9
Patriots8.5Commanders7.5
Jets5.5Giants7
AFC NORTHWNFC NORTHW
Ravens9.5Packers11
Bengals9.5Vikings9
Browns9.5Bears6.5
Steelers7.5Lions6
AFC SOUTHWNFC SOUTHW
Colts9.5Bucs11.5
Titans9.5Saints7.5
Jaguars6.5Panthers6
Texans4.5Falcons5.5
AFC WESTWNFC WESTW
Chiefs10.5Rams10.5
Chargers1049ers10
Broncos10Cardinals9
Raiders8.5Seahawks6
Caesars Sportsbook (subject to change)
The Houston Texans are the team the sportsbook sees as having the worst season, with a projected win total of 4.5 under new Head Coach Lovie Smith.

The AFC North is up for grabs, as three teams all have 9.5 projected wins with the Steelers rounding out the division with 7.5.

Lastly, the talk of the offseason has been the additions of all of the AFC West teams. That division is currently projected to be taken by Kansas City, but is awfully close.

Which teams do you think are the most under and over valued at this point in the offseason?

Source: espn.com

