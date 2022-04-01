Bills, Bucs Listed As Favorites For Most Wins in 2022

NFL fans are always scouring the internet for news and updates throughout the offseason, and a Sportsbook has released it's initial projected win totals for next season, letting the debate rage over which team will end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are initially projected to have the most wins per the article with 11.5. Surely the return of quarterback Tom Brady elevated the Bucs' status, as they are projected to win their division by four games.

The Green Bay Packers are third in the league with 11 projected wins, followed by the Rams, Chiefs, and Cowboys at 10.5

The list comes from Caesar's Sportsbook, and will definitely continue to evolve and change this offseason with free agency additions and the draft still to come.

Here's the list:

AFC EAST W NFC EAST W Bills 11.5 Cowboys 10.5 Dolphins 8.5 Eagles 9 Patriots 8.5 Commanders 7.5 Jets 5.5 Giants 7 AFC NORTH W NFC NORTH W Ravens 9.5 Packers 11 Bengals 9.5 Vikings 9 Browns 9.5 Bears 6.5 Steelers 7.5 Lions 6 AFC SOUTH W NFC SOUTH W Colts 9.5 Bucs 11.5 Titans 9.5 Saints 7.5 Jaguars 6.5 Panthers 6 Texans 4.5 Falcons 5.5 AFC WEST W NFC WEST W Chiefs 10.5 Rams 10.5 Chargers 10 49ers 10 Broncos 10 Cardinals 9 Raiders 8.5 Seahawks 6 Caesars Sportsbook (subject to change)

The Houston Texans are the team the sportsbook sees as having the worst season, with a projected win total of 4.5 under new Head Coach Lovie Smith.

The AFC North is up for grabs, as three teams all have 9.5 projected wins with the Steelers rounding out the division with 7.5.

Lastly, the talk of the offseason has been the additions of all of the AFC West teams. That division is currently projected to be taken by Kansas City, but is awfully close.

Which teams do you think are the most under and over valued at this point in the offseason?

Source: espn.com