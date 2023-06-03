More Bear Sightings In Southeast Minnesota Lead To Warning

I know this is going to sound like a broken record but just a heads up, the black bears are roaming around and have been spotted again! This time though, it wasn't just one sighting. There were two bear sightings in Southeast Minnesota and one caused a little bit of damage.

Plainview, Minnesota Residents Warned of Bear Sighting

It seemed like a little bit of panic arose yesterday on social media after the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office posted the following message:

PLAINVIEW NOTICE - A bear has been spotted in the Plainview area near the golf course. He has appeared to have left the area for now but if he comes back, do not approach him. Let him be, make some loud noises, and he should move on. Keep a special watch on your outdoor pets and garbage cans. Keep everything as clean and secure as possible.

The sighting was also reported on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources site and indicated it was spotted around 3:10 pm on Thursday, June 1st.

Another Bear Sighting Reported Damaging Bee Hives in the Oronoco, Minnesota Area

KTTC also reported on June 1st that a homeowner caught on video a bear messing with his bee hives in the rural Oronoco, Minnesota area. The story mentioned that the bee hives on the property were being tampered with so the owner decided to put a camera on the hives to catch the bear in action if it returned.

Photos From Bear Attack on Minnesota Woman in Brainerd, Minnesota Area

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, bear attacks are very rare in our state. Unfortunately, one did happen last week to a woman in the Brainerd, Minnesota area while she was letting her dog out. Photos were just released of her injuries and although they aren't horrifying, they so show how powerful the claws are on a black bear. If you missed that story, you can get caught up here.

See all of the latest bear sightings in Minnesota and even report your own at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website here.