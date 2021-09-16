Bought Chicken Any Time since 2009? You Might Have Paid Too Much

Unless you're a hardcore vegetarian chances are pretty good that you've purchased raw chicken sometime in the past 12 years.

If you have, there might be some money in it for you.

According to PRNewswire, A recent class-action lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges that six different chicken processing companies overcharged for their products.

The defendants in the case are alleged to have conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.

The following companies were named in the case:

Fieldale Farms

George's Farms

Mar-Jac Holdings

Peco Foods

Pilgrim's Pride

Tyson Foods

Now, that 'Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation' has been settled out of court and consumers in 24 states, including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska will be dividing up $181 million in money, although one of the conditions of the settlement is that the companies involved do not have to admit any guilt.

To be eligible, you must have purchased raw chicken from one of these companies sometime between January 1, 2009, and December 30, 2020.

Purchases of halal, kosher, free-range, or organic, are excluded from the settlement.

Refund claims must be submitted online at www.overchargedforchicken.com by December 31, 2022.

After providing your contact information, you'll be asked the following questions:

Did you purchase these products on a monthly basis between January 2009 and December 2020?

If not, how many months do you estimate you purchased these products?

How many packages of chicken do you estimate you purchased during that time?

How much money do you estimate you spent on these products during that time?

The court is expected to give final approval on the terms of the settlement at a December 20, 2021 hearing.

