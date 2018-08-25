At the Armory on Friday night in Minneapolis, a boxing match ended before it really ever began.

Curtis Harper and Efe Ajagba were scheduled to fight as part of the Premier Boxing Championships but it didn't quite play out as the fans and the promoters expected.

In fact, his opponent probably felt the same way.

According to reports, Harper left the ring because he says he is not getting paid enough.

I don't know whether or not Harper is right or wrong about his pay, but it doesn't seem like the most effective way to get paid by walking of the ring when you are there to fight.

That said, the move Harper pulled would be the same one I would do if I ever got cornered in a boxing ring, but my reasons would be about my safety not about my pay.