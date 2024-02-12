Brandon Valley Lynx Leap to #3 in Latest SD Media BKB Poll

The Brandon Valley Lynx boys basketball program had another nice week, and that paired with some losses near the top of their class fueled their leap into the top 3 in the latest poll.

The Lynx, following a pair of wins over Washington and Lincoln, jumped from #5 to #3 in the poll released on Monday.

BV is now 11-3 on the season, and trail just Mitchell and Harrisburg in the Class AA Boys poll.

Here are the complete rankings for the week:

Boys

Class AA

1. Mitchell (18) 14-1 90 1

2. Harrisburg 11-3 68 3

3. Brandon Valley 11-3 50 5

4. Roosevelt 11-4 44 2

5. Washington 10-6 8 4

Receiving votes: Stevens 7, Huron 3.

Class A

1. SF Christian (18) 16-0 90 1

2. Hamlin 15-3 71 2

3. Pine Ridge 16-1 49 3

4. Dakota Valley 13-2 35 5

5. Sioux Valley 16-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 3, Hot Springs 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (10) 16-2 80 2

2. White River (6) 16-2 70 1

3. De Smet (2) 16-3 57 3

4. Wessington Springs 16-1 25 5

5. Viborg-Hurley 12-4 23 4

Receiving votes: Leola/Frederick Area 10, Canistota 2, Howard 2, Aberdeen Christian 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (18) 17-0 90 1

2. Mitchell 15-0 72 2

3. Brandon Valley 12-3 52 4

4. Jefferson 13-4 37 5

5. Harrisburg 10-5 17 3

Receiving votes: Pierre 2.

Class A

1. Flandreau (16) 19-0 87 1

2. Red Cloud (1) 18-0 60 2

3. SF Christian 16-2 54 3

4. Sisseton (1) 16-1 38 4

5. Tea Area 13-4 12 5

Receiving votes: Vermillion 11, Wagner 7, Florence-Henry 1.

Class B

1. Ethan (17) 16-1 89 1

2. Centerville (1) 16-2 70 2

3. Harding County 16-0 37 3

4. Wall 14-3 32 4

5. Arlington 16-2 25 RV

Receiving votes: Lyman 17.

The South Dakota Girls Basketball State Tournament runs from March 7th through the 9th this year, while the Boys follows March 14th through the 16th.

