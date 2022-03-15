Broncos Re-Sign Former Hawkeye Standout

The Denver Broncos have been amongst the most busy teams thus far this offseason. After trading for Russell Wilson this past week, the Broncos signed Randy Gregory to a massive contract, and also re-signed a former Hawkeye Linebacker at the core of their defense.

After the dust briefly settled on the massive deal for Randy Gregory, the Broncos re-signed Josey Jewell to a more modest, but large deal as well.

Per ProFootballTalk:

"It is a two-year deal worth $11 million with a chance to go up to $12 million.

Jewell joined the Broncos as a 2018 fourth-round pick and he took over as a full-time starter during the 2020 season. He remained in that role last year, but saw his season come to an end after two games because of a pectoral injury."

The Decorah, Iowa native led the Big Ten in tackles as a Senior and was named the conference's defensive player of the year that season. Additionally, Jewell had 437 tackles in 50 career games at Iowa, including 6 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

In four NFL seasons, Jewell has 217 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

