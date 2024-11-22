Browns Edge Steelers in Snowy Cleveland Classic
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but rallied to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 on a snowy Thursday night in Cleveland.
Running back Nick Chubb, in his first game against the Steelers since sustaining a severe knee injury against the AFC North rival 14 months ago, scored a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds left, and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's Hail Mary attempt was batted down in the end zone as time expired.
Fueled by Myles Garrett's three-sack performance in the first half and a tough offensive effort amid the elements, Cleveland built an 18-6 lead early in the fourth quarter after quarterback Jameis Winston's 2-yard touchdown run and pass to tight end David Njoku on a 2-point conversion attempt. But a pair of turnovers appeared to doom the Browns. First, Winston lost a fumble on a strip-sack by linebacker Nick Herbig that led to a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver Calvin Austin III, giving the Steelers a 19-18 lead. He later threw an interception to cornerback Donte Jackson.
But after a defensive stop and a 16-yard punt, Winston led the Browns on a nine-play, 45-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, capped by Chubb's second score of the game.
The win is Cleveland's seventh straight victory on Thursday night.
