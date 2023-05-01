Bucs Make Huge Post-Draft Change with Iowa Hawkeye Alum Wirfs

For those that have watched former Iowa Hawkeye Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs play in the NFL, there isn't much that the guy can't do.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they will indeed make a change on the offensive line following the draft, and will slide the former Pro Bowler from his typical Right Tackle position over to Left Tackle.

Per an article posted at ProFootballTalk:

Get our free mobile app

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs officially will be making the flip from right to left.

It’s happening because the Bucs used none of their 2023 draft picks on a new left tackle. As Stroud notes, they could have had Oklahoma Anton Harrison with selection No. 19, but the Bucs opted instead for Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on Wirfs. He’ll have up to two seasons on the left side before becoming a free agent or being franchise tagged in Tampa.

Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in 2022, is likely to become the right tackle for 2023. He spent most of his rookie season at left guard.

The Mount Vernon native has been an absolute stud for the Buccaneers since joining the team as a first round pick in 2020.

He's made a pair of Pro Bowls since joining the team, including earning All-Pro honors in 2021.

There will be a major shakeup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, and it all started with the retirement of future Hall of Fame Quarterback Tom Brady.

Sources: ProFootballTalk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)