Budweiser Releases Emotional Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser has become a staple during the Super Bowl for having memorable commercials over the years and this year they seem to be at it again.

With prices now running north of $5 million dollars per 30 second ad, you have to make sure that you not only engage with your audience, but leave a lasting impression.

Budweiser is going with the heart tugging theme this year instead of humor and they did it all without dogs or horses.

They released their Super Bowl ad on Friday and it already has so many people reacting.