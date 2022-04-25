Byron Buxton 2-Homers Give Minnesota Twins Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over Chicago 6-4 on Sunday and sent the White Sox to their seventh straight loss.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell behind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the leftfield second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast started tracking in 2015. It was Buxton’s third walk-off hit, his first since Sept. 5, 2020.

Buxton is batting .351 with six homers and 11 RBI.

OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with St. Paul, serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, and play nine innings in the field Wednesday.

The Twins are off on Monday then start a three-game home series with Detroit Tuesday. RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00) is scheduled to face Tigers’ LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27).

