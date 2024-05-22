Buxton Homers Twice, Minnesota Twins End 7-Game Skid

WASHINGTON -- — Byron Buxton hit two homers and drove in three runs, Joe Ryan pitched seven scoreless innings and the Minnesota Twins halted a seven-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Jose Miranda added a two-run homer as the Twins scored eight runs off Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-5). Willi Castro added a two-run shot off reliever Jacob Barnes as Minnesota responded following a players-only meeting after Monday night's 12-3 loss in the series opener.

Overall, the Twins scored more runs in the game than in the first six games of their skid combined.

Corbin allowed nine hits and three walks, and all of his season-worst eight runs allowed were earned. Buxton has had hits in all three of his starts in his return after missing 14 games due to right knee inflammation.

He opened Tuesday's scoring in the second when he took Corbin's 0-1 offering the opposite way for a solo shot. In the fifth, he drove a two-run homer, his third of the season, slightly closer to dead center.

That was more than enough support for Ryan (3-3), who allowed three hits and two walks in his first scoreless outing since June of last season.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have the early start today with a 12:05 PM first pitch.

The Nationals send out RHP Jake Irvin (2-4, 3.91 ERA), a Twin Cities area native and former Twins draft selection in high school, pitches for the first time against Minnesota, which sends rookie RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.97 ERA).