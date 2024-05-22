Buxton Homers Twice, Minnesota Twins End 7-Game Skid
WASHINGTON -- — Byron Buxton hit two homers and drove in three runs, Joe Ryan pitched seven scoreless innings and the Minnesota Twins halted a seven-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
Overall, the Twins scored more runs in the game than in the first six games of their skid combined.
He opened Tuesday's scoring in the second when he took Corbin's 0-1 offering the opposite way for a solo shot. In the fifth, he drove a two-run homer, his third of the season, slightly closer to dead center.
That was more than enough support for Ryan (3-3), who allowed three hits and two walks in his first scoreless outing since June of last season.
The Nationals send out RHP Jake Irvin (2-4, 3.91 ERA), a Twin Cities area native and former Twins draft selection in high school, pitches for the first time against Minnesota, which sends rookie RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.97 ERA).
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman