Calling All Sioux Falls Teachers: Get Your Free Bunny!

Kids spend a lot of time in the classroom with their teachers and fellow classmates. Since they spend a great deal of time together, it only seems natural for students to ask their teachers for a classroom pet. For a limited time, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is making it just a little bit easier for teachers to honor this request.

From now until Sunday, March 13th, Sioux Falls teachers can adopt a bunny for their classrooms for free from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society!

According to a Facebook post from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, the C2 "Classroom Companion" project encourages all teachers throughout the Sioux Empire to adopt a fluffy bunny. Plus...it's completely free, and it presents an awesome learning opportunity for students.

Always remember that when you acquire a pet for your classroom, you accept the responsibility for the health and welfare of another living creature; promising to care for it its entire life.

You often hear kids say how much they would really love a new four-legged friend. This program will provide teachers with the unique experience of giving their students ongoing, meaningful lessons that will positively impact them both in and out of the classroom.

Obviously there are more animals than bunnies currently residing at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society that are just waiting for their forever homes. The organization is always updating its website with the latest animals that are up for adoption. You can see the animals that are currently up for adoption by clicking here.

Let's all hop to the classroom for another great day of learning hopefully with a new class pet!

