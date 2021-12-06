Can You Name 10 South Dakota Town Names That End With A Vowel?

I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat.

South Dakota is filled with great towns from border to border to border to border. I've lived in more than a few, great places like Winner, Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls. And only ONE that ends with a vowel.

Volga. Yessir, I lived in the home of the Cossacks back there in the very early '80s.

So my mind got to wandering (it's always had a tendency to wander and even more so the older I get). I wonder how many towns here in the State have a name that ends with a vowel?

Now, just across the border there in Minnesota, my little hometown has a name that ends with a vowel. I'm sure you've heard of it and spent many-a-day there.

Leota.

But I digress. The subject of this just-for-fun exercise concerns the state of South Dakota. So back to it: How many towns in our state end with a vowel? Hmm...there can't be many, right Bucko?

Wrong. Turns out there's quite a bunch! These may not be all of them, but it's a pretty good start.

Akaska

Alexandria

Albee

Alpena

Ardmore

Astoria

Aurora

Belle Fourche

Belvedere

Bowdle

Bruce

Buffalo

Burke

Canistota

Canova

Carthage

Centerville

Chelsea

Colome

Columbia

Conde

Corona

Corsica

Dante

Dupree

Eagle Butte

Eureka

Estelline

Flandreau

Florence

Fort Pierre

Fruitdale

Gayville

Grenville

Hayti

Hecla

Hermosa

Irene

Java

Keystone

Kodaka

Lane

Leola

Lesterville

Long Lake

Mellette

Menno

Monroe

Montrose

Murdo

Northville

Nunda

Oacoma

Onaka

Onida

Pierre

Platte

Presho

Pringle

Pukwana

Ramona

Ravinia

Reliance

Revillo

Roscoe

Sinai

St. Lawrence

Seneca

South Shore

Tea

Toronto

Tulare

Utica

Vienna

Volga

Wakonda

Wallace

Ward

Wasta

Wetonka

White

White Lake

Willow Lake

Yale

Who did I miss? I guess if you live in a town that ends with a vowel you aren't so unique after all.

So what did we learn in the time spent here? Not much, but it was kind of fun. And there's nothing wrong with that!