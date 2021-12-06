Can You Name 10 South Dakota Town Names That End With A Vowel?
I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat.
South Dakota is filled with great towns from border to border to border to border. I've lived in more than a few, great places like Winner, Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls. And only ONE that ends with a vowel.
Volga. Yessir, I lived in the home of the Cossacks back there in the very early '80s.
So my mind got to wandering (it's always had a tendency to wander and even more so the older I get). I wonder how many towns here in the State have a name that ends with a vowel?
Now, just across the border there in Minnesota, my little hometown has a name that ends with a vowel. I'm sure you've heard of it and spent many-a-day there.
Leota.
But I digress. The subject of this just-for-fun exercise concerns the state of South Dakota. So back to it: How many towns in our state end with a vowel? Hmm...there can't be many, right Bucko?
Wrong. Turns out there's quite a bunch! These may not be all of them, but it's a pretty good start.
Akaska
Alexandria
Albee
Alpena
Ardmore
Astoria
Aurora
Belle Fourche
Belvedere
Bowdle
Bruce
Buffalo
Burke
Canistota
Canova
Carthage
Centerville
Chelsea
Colome
Columbia
Conde
Corona
Corsica
Dante
Dupree
Eagle Butte
Eureka
Estelline
Flandreau
Florence
Fort Pierre
Fruitdale
Gayville
Grenville
Hayti
Hecla
Hermosa
Irene
Java
Keystone
Kodaka
Lane
Leola
Lesterville
Long Lake
Mellette
Menno
Monroe
Montrose
Murdo
Northville
Nunda
Oacoma
Onaka
Onida
Pierre
Platte
Presho
Pringle
Pukwana
Ramona
Ravinia
Reliance
Revillo
Roscoe
Sinai
St. Lawrence
Seneca
South Shore
Tea
Toronto
Tulare
Utica
Vienna
Volga
Wakonda
Wallace
Ward
Wasta
Wetonka
White
White Lake
Willow Lake
Yale
Who did I miss? I guess if you live in a town that ends with a vowel you aren't so unique after all.
So what did we learn in the time spent here? Not much, but it was kind of fun. And there's nothing wrong with that!
