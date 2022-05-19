Carlos Correa Returns, Minnesota Twins Set Season High For Runs

OAKLAND, Calif. -- — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season-high for runs Wednesday in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.

Correa was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 11 games due to an injury sustained when a pitch hit the two-time All-Star while he gripped the bat during a swing.

Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino each drove in two runs.

Every Twins starter except Byron Buxton drove in at least one run.

Twins right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, the team said.

Paddack was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this month with right elbow inflammation.

He also had Tommy John surgery in 2016 as a minor leaguer in the San Diego Padres system.

In five starts since being acquired in a trade with the Padres in April, Paddack was 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA, two walks, and 20 strikeouts in 22⅓ innings.

The Twins optioned top prospect Royce Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Correa on the active roster. Lewis hit .308 with two home runs, four doubles, and five RBI in 11 games.

Minnesota will send LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA) to the mound to make his second start of the season on Friday as the Twins open a three-game series in Kansas City.