Carlos Correa Taps Brakes, Plots Course to New York Mets

Carlos Correa, in a stunning turn of events, has agreed on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, eschewing a previous 13-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a source confirmed to ESPN early Wednesday morning.

The New York Post first reported the development.

Correa agreed to terms last week with the Giants on a historic 13-year, $350 million contract, tying Bryce Harper for the longest free-agent deal in baseball history. Correa, 28, was set up to end his career in San Francisco and become a new central figure in the Giants' decorated history.

His deal was scheduled to be announced in a news conference Tuesday, but the Giants announced that morning that it had been postponed.

The Associated Press subsequently reported that an undisclosed medical concern arose during Correa's physical examination, but people throughout the industry who spoke to ESPN still believed the deal would be finalized. Then the Mets swooped in, grabbing another superstar player in their aggressive pursuit of a championship.

Correa is a two-time All-Star and one-time Gold Glove Award winner who has batted .285/.366/.476 with 48 home runs and 156 RBIs in 284 games with the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins over the past two seasons.