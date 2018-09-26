GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A ride on a golf cart during an offseason trip to the Dominican Republic changed the course of Bashaud Breeland's NFL career.

The cornerback's left foot was hanging out of the cart during that March trip when it was bumped by another cart that clipped Breeland's foot. An old wound that Breeland suffered in fourth grade reopened.

A couple weeks later, an agreement that Breeland had struck in free agency with the Carolina Panthers fell through. A longer-than-expected waiting game began.

Finally, Breeland is back in the NFL with the Packers.

After his first practice with Green Bay on Wednesday, Breeland said he was surprised it took him six months to finally hook on with a team.

It was certainly fortuitous for the Packers, who signed Breeland after placing veteran Davon House on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

A fifth-year player out of Clemson, Breeland played 60 games with 57 starts in four years with the Washington Redskins. The 5-foot-11 Breeland had 267 tackles and eight interceptions while with the Redskins. He had a career-high 19 pass deflections last season.

The Packers feel fortunate to have picked up an experienced veteran four weeks into the season.

