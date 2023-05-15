Check Out &#8216;Rookie Preview&#8217; of South Dakota State&#8217;s Tucker Kraft

Check Out ‘Rookie Preview’ of South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft

South Dakotans, SDSU Jackrabbits, and Green Bay Packers fans across the country were thrilled when Tucker Kraft's name was called in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Now, as the Timber Lake, South Dakota native settles into life as an NFL Tight End, previews and stories emerge on his background, play style, and more.

AcmePackingCompany.com is a great Green Bay Packers fan site, and they recently put out their 'rookie preview' for the SDSU Tight End.

Here are a few of the highlights of the article, which has a lengthy video as well:

The two-time FCS All-American has had a long journey to the NFL. From a difficult and tragic upbringing to NIL offers from top college programs like Alabama, Kraft has gone through enormous ups and downs prior to his pro career.

As far as critiques go, this one is commonly heard when NFL folks talk about players that come from the FCS level, whether true or not:

His technique will need to improve at the NFL level. Kraft didn’t need to rely as much on the nuances of his game playing against FCS competition, but that will change drastically once he hits the field as a pro.

Read the entire article and watch the video breakdown of South Dakota's new favorite Green Bay Packer at the link below.

Source: AcmePackingCompany.com

