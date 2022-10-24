Check Your Freezer Contaminated Italian Sausage Being Recalled

Check your freezers in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota! Over 7500 pounds of Italian Pork Sausage is being recalled due to contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products have been recalled.

The sausage was a product of Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc.

The recall is due to the potential contamination with thin blue rubber pieces.

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc-USDA Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc-USDA loading...

The approximately 7,560 pounds of raw Italian pork sausage products were produced on September 8, 2022 and described as 1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after consumer complaints reported thin blue pieces of rubber in the ground sausage.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

If you discover any sausage packages matching this description you are urged to throw them away.