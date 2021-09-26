Check Your Freezer DiGiorno Recalls Thousands of Pizzas

If someone in your world has food allergies or sensitivities, you know how important it is that food products are correctly labeled. This helps to avoid situations that can range from mild illness to death.

Thankfully when something like this happens, the news usually gets out there right away!

This time Nestle USA Inc. company is recalling 27, 872 pounds of frozen pizza. In particular, DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza, which was shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

This is what you need to look for if you think you may already have this in your home:

26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service received a consumer complaint indicating that the product was mislabeled and the box actually contained a frozen three-meat pizza.

The mislabeled frozen pizza also had "textured soy protein" in its ingredients, which could be a potential allergen, but was not indicated or included on the label.

There haven't been any reports of illnesses caused by the product, but if you indeed have this in your freezer and you have someone in your home with sensitivities to these ingredients, the pizzas should be thrown away or returned to where you purchased them.

If you have a food safety question, anytime, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

Source: USDA FSIS/ U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.