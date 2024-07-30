Chicago Bears Make Decision on Caleb Williams’ Status for Opener

The Chicago Bears square off with the Houston Texans on Thursday night to open up the 2024 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio.

Both teams are having a few historical figures enshrined over the weekend into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the teams will face off at 7:00 CT on ABC and ESPN.

Caleb Williams, who Bears fans hope will someday don a gold jacket, is in the midst of his rookie training camp. Fans are anxiously awaiting his pro debut in the preseason, and it sounds like it won't happen this week.

Get our free mobile app

The Bears and Texans are the only teams in the league with four preseason games apiece this year, and it sounds like the Bears are going to wait one more week before trotting Williams out:

The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback and other starters will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN), coach Matt Eberflus announced. Second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears against the Houston Texans. Eberflus declined to say whether Williams will start at Buffalo in the Bears' second preseason game Aug. 10, stating that the decision on the quarterback's preseason availability will be looked at from "week to week."

It's not a surprise, but it's definitely a bit of a letdown for Bears fans and fans of football in general.

Williams won the Heisman just a few short years ago, and last year guided USC once again, finishing with 30 touchdown passes and 11 scores on the ground.

The #1 pick in April's NFL Draft, Williams' debut will have to wait. The Bears take on the Bills in the official first week of the preseason on August 10th.

Sources: ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather