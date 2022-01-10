Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears just completed a 6-11 season and has now decided it is time to make wholesale changes within the organization.

On Monday, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace.

Nagy started off strong in Chicago going 12-4 in year one, but since then he has gone 22-27 and fallen farther and farther off the pace of the Green Bay Packers who continue to control the NFC North.

Of all the firings throughout the NFL on Monday, this one seemed the most inevitable considering all the inadequacies of the roster and the execution on the field.

By adding Justin Fields a year ago in the NFL Draft, Chicago is a desirable job with some major upside if the situation is handled correctly.

The Bears will now begin a search for their new head coach and general manager as they try to turn the fortunes of a historic franchise.

