Chicago Acquires Thuney from Kansas City in OL Overhaul

The Chicago Bears had an obvious offensive line issue throughout last season.

Now, they've already guaranteed at least a 40% change up front this coming season by acquiring a pair of veteran linemen via trade in the past two days.

On Tuesday, the Bears sent a 2025 6th round pick to the Rams for Jonah Jackson, and now, they've doubled down.

Per ESPN.com:

The Chicago Bears are trading a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday. It's the second trade the Bears have agreed to this week to beef up their offensive line to provide better protection for quarterback Caleb Williams. On Tuesday, the Bears agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire guard Jonah Jackson. Thuney was selected as the Chiefs' MVP last season by his teammates, receiving the Derrick Thomas Award in recognition of his unselfishness by moving to left tackle at the end of the season. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the second straight year. He also was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl. Thuney, 32, is due $16 million this season, the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs as a free agent in 2021.

Chicago could also very well aim to address the offensive line in this year's draft. The Bears have pick #10 in April's draft in Green Bay.

