Chicago Bears Officially Prove Me Wrong and Win the NFC North

It's official, the Chicago Bears are the NFC North champs.

Chicago defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 24-17 and wrapped up the division.

All year long, I have questioned when the Bears would collapse and be caught by the Minnesota Vikings but they never did and were able to go from worst in the division in 2017 to first in the division in 2018.

As soon as the Bears won on Sunday, some of the listeners I doubted all year were quick to remind me of my ill fated prediction.

Chicago is known for their defense this year but it has been timely outbursts on offense that have allowed them to be balanced enough to be successful all year long.

Currently the Bears are sitting in the third spot of the NFC Playoffs and would play the Minnesota Vikings if the season ended today.

The Bears go on the road to the San Francisco 49ers next week and end the season on the road against Minnesota.