Chicago White Sox Fire Pedro Grifol

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox, who tied an American League record this month with a 21-game losing streak, have fired manager Pedro Grifol and named former All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore as his interim replacement.

Grifol's firing headlined a series of coaching moves announced Thursday by the White Sox, who have the worst record in the majors at 28-89 and are two days removed from snapping Major League Baseball's longest losing streak since 1988, when the Baltimore Orioles also lost 21 in a row.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said there were a "myriad" of factors that went into the decision to fire Grifol, adding that "obviously there was something that was broken."

"You look at the 2023 season, the 2024 season, winning projections, win-loss projections and how dramatically below we were in the win column ... there was underperformance," Getz said. "There was some misalignments along the way, some different belief systems, and there was lack of production overall. You look at how many games that we've led early and weren't able to finish or how many games we haven't been able to come back to get a win. Obviously there was something that was broken."

The White Sox also fired bench coach Charlie Montoyo, third-base coach Eddie Rodriguez and assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar.

The White Sox ended their record-tying losing streak with a 5-1 victory against the Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday night, then squandered a two-run lead in Wednesday's 3-2 loss.

Grifol, 54, was hired in November 2022 after Tony La Russa stepped down for health reasons.

