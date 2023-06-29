Chick-fil-A Claims Top Rating in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

If you were to say the most popular fast-food chain in America is Chick-fil-A then you would be correct. For now, anyway.

Creeping up ever so close to taking over the number-one ranking is another favorite. Jimmy John's has nudged its way up the ladder a mere percentage point behind Chick-fil-A in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study according to Eatthis.com.

The latest count of Chick-fil-A locations across the county is 2,923. Only Vermont and Alaska are Chick-less. Sioux Falls has two. In addition to its first Sioux Empire outlet at Empire Place of The Empire Mall, the sandwich chain also can be found inside Morrison Commons of Augustana University.

What I like when visiting one of the six Sioux Falls Jimmy John's, is the hand-sliced meats on that freshly-baked French bread. The Illinois-based sandwich chain came a mere percentage point behind the winner.

When it opened in September of 2021, Chick-fil-A became an instant hit. Setting records of patrons waiting in line for over two hours just to eat one of the six different chicken sandwiches on the menu.

Eatthis.com reported that the ratings are part of an ACSI Restaurant Study based on interviews with more than 16,000 customers who are asked to rate companies on a range of criteria like order accuracy and check-out speed.

