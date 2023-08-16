Chick-fil-A Brings New Sandwich To South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Stores

The one thing I'm impressed with from fast food joints is how they up their game in a way that shouts, "This is going to be a winner!"

With that, get ready for a twist on something you already love. Chick-fil-A is about to tempt fate by offering a new version of its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

Make sure you grab extra napkins while feasting on pimento sharp cheddar cheese made with green chilis and red pimentos. Jalapenos that have been mildly pickled. And, a drizzle of honey on our warm toasted bun.

How can you not be excited about this?

But, this isn't the only new item at Chick-fil-A. To compliment those sweet and spicy savory flavors of their chicken sandwich you'll want to add the Caramel Crumble Milkshake to your order.

When will the two new items be available in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa stores? According to Chick-fil-A, you can begin ordering Monday, August 28.

In an article from FoodBeverage.com, Chick-fil-A chef Stuart Tracy is the creator of the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

