Is Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A Closer to Opening?

Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A is making some serious progress when it comes to its Empire Place location.

It looks close to opening so maybe we'll get a mid to late fall soft opening yet?

Either way, we first heard about the famous chicken sandwich chain first coming to the Sioux Falls area back in March of this year from Sioux Falls city mayor Paul TenHaken according to Dakota News Now.

Get our free mobile app

The Empire Plaza is really coming along though, since the first business, Chipotle popped up; followed by Chase, Crumbl Cookie, and other retailers have flocked towards the strip mall plaza as well.

It's almost difficult to remember this same plot of land was once a ford dealership.

And when Chipotle first opened many of us saw the line of cars coming from the right lane almost leading back to the interstate on opening day well into the evening.

This likely will also happen for Chick-fil-A.

It is mentioned on the Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A website that they use to have an event at new restaurants but this has sadly changed due to the pandemic.

"As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we have temporarily moved away from hosting our traditional First 100 event at new restaurants. Instead, we are providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities."

When Chick-fil-A does open, their hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

It's important to note for first-time visitors who may not know that Chick-fil-As will always be closed on Sundays.

Sources: Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A & Dakota News Now

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants