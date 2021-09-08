Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A Announces Open Date

When Chick-fil-A announced that they would be coming to Sioux Falls with a new location on 41st street, there was a buzz throughout the city for those who had been waiting a long time for the very popular fast food chain to ascend on South Dakota.

That long wait is coming to an end as Chick-fil-A has announced their open date in Sioux Falls.

On Facebook, Chick-fil-A announced that they will be opening their Sioux Falls store on September 23.

They also announced that the store will open at 6:30 AM on that Thursday.

You can find the new Chick-fil-A location in front of the Empire Mall next to the new Chase Bank on 41st street.

For more information on Chick-fil-A, their new Sioux Falls location and news surrounding the company, you can visit their website.