Months and frankly years of excitement came to fruition this week in Sioux Falls as the all new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in the city.

That became the first ever Chick-fil-A in the state of South Dakota and ever since they opened their doors on Wednesday, the line has been out the parking lot with eager patrons ready to taste the chicken phenomenon.

So why was the all new Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls closed on their first Sunday in business?

They were closed like every other Chick-fil-A throughout the company as the organization has decided follow the founders faith and close on Sundays.

Here's the complete statement from the restaurant on their website.

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today. Most Chick-fil-A® restaurants operate between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with breakfast served from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch and dinner served from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Some hours may vary by location so check with your local Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The new Chic-fil-A is located on 41st in Sioux Falls right across from the Empire Mall and next to the new Chipotle.

For more information on Chick-fil-A, the new location in Sioux Falls and other news surrounding the restaurant, you can visit their website.