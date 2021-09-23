The Wait Is Over! Sioux Falls ‘Chick-fil-A’ Now Open

Today is the day the Sioux Empire has been waiting on for seemingly years!

Ever since they first broke ground in mid-April in front of the Empire Mall, thousands of people all over the Sioux Empire have been counting the minutes until Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls opens its doors.

That officially happened this morning at 6:30 at their first Sioux Falls location in the Empire Place retail center on 41st Street.

The restaurant known for having the best chicken sandwiches EVER, according to my co-workers Andy and Chuck, is finally open for business.

Believe it or not, I have yet to experience a Chick-fil-A. I'm starting to think I might be the only person on the planet who hasn't? I have friends who are such Chick-fil-A fanatics they would road-trip to Sioux City each month just to get a fix. Needless to say, they're super excited about the Sioux Falls grand opening and all the gas money they'll be saving in the future as a result.

If you're a Chick-fil-A fan, you can start enjoying all the different types of Chick-fil-A sandwiches, nuggets, chicken strips, wraps, milkshakes, and sides every day Monday through Saturday from (6:30 AM until 10:00 PM.) Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays so their employees can worship and spend time with their families.

Here's what you need to know....

Yes, their dining room will be open. They will also be offering drive-thru and carry-out options, along with mobile ordering with contactless ordering and payment.

The Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A has decided to forgo the traditional first 100 people get a free chicken sandwich grand opening celebration, and instead surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in the Sioux Falls area with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Just like when every other highly anticipated restaurant opens in Sioux Falls, there will undoubtedly be traffic issues in and around the restaurant area. So if the traffic on 41st Street already drives you crazy, you better pull your patience pants out of the laundry and put them on. I have a feeling you're gonna need em'! It's either that or avoid 41st Street in front of the Empire Mall for about a week or so.

There's really only one thing left to say, as cows all over the country and the folks at Chick-fil-A are so fond telling everyone...."It's time to Eat Mor Chikin!"

Source: Chick-fil-A

