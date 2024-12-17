KC Chiefs Coach Reid Comments on Mahomes Injury Status

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a tough injury to their best player at the worst time.

Luckily, the high ankle sprain that star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with isn't considered to be very serious, and he may not miss much time at all.

Coach Andy Reid commented on his Quarterback's status on Tuesday, as the team gears up for a Saturday showdown with the Texans.

Per ProFootballTalk:

“Let’s just see what he does, how he does, feels. He’s always honest with me, he’s gonna shoot me straight on it.” Reid said at his press conference. Reid also said that the team is not factoring the short turnaround from Saturday to their Christmas game against the Steelers into their plans for Mahomes. “If he can go, he’ll go,” Reid said. “If he can’t, then he can’t. It’s that simple. That’s how we’ll roll. I’ll just take it day by day and see how he does.”

It's a promising update on Mahomes, who many feared could miss a few games.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a very tough stretch of their schedule.

The Chiefs take on the Texans on Saturday at Noon, then turn around for a Christmas Day game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh just four days later.

The Chiefs are currently the #1 seed in the AFC, but at 13-1 are closely followed by the Bills (11-3), who own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

