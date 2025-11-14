Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos enter Sunday's game in Denver with plenty to prove.

For the Chiefs, they aim to move to 6-4 with a win, keep pace in the division, and prove that they still are among the NFL's elite.

Denver has an elite record at 8-2, but seeks to quiet doubters with a marquee home win over the usual top dog in the division.

Both teams have plenty to play for on Sunday, but will enter shorthanded, as both have already ruled out significant contributors on offense.

Here's the latest on Chiefs Running Back Isiah Pacheco:

The Chiefs will roll with veteran Kareem Hunt as the lead back and rookie Brashard Smith will also likely see an increased role.

For the Denver Broncos, they'll also be without their top back, JK Dobbins on Sunday:

Dobbins will be on the shelf Sunday and likely longer than that with the foot issue.

The Broncos have promising rookie Running Back RJ Harvey to turn to, as well as veterans Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin on Sunday.

Kickoff from Denver is set for 3:25 and the game can be seen on CBS.

Sources: SleeperChiefsKC on Twitter and RapSheet on Twitter