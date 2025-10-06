Christian Watson tore his ACL in the regular season finale last season, and the speedy veteran has made a very fast recovery.

So fast that Watson returned to practice as of Monday, and could play as soon as this weekend.

That would be a massive lift to the Packers offense that is currently dealing with an injury to Jayden Reed in the wide receiver corps.

Per AcmePackingCompany.com:

The Green Bay Packers had their first practice of the week on Monday, as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. As head coach Matt LaFleur alluded to during the bye week, receiver Christian Watson, who tore his ACL 274 days ago, did have his practice window open up on Monday, as he participated in on-field work. Currently on the physically unable to perform list, Watson is allowed to practice with the team for up to 20 days before the Packers need to decide to call him up to their 53-man active roster or shut him down for the season. At the moment, Green Bay has two open roster spots on its active roster, so it’s expected that Watson will return to game action sooner rather than later.

Watson is currently in his fourth season out of North Dakota State, and has a total of 1,653 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns in his career.

Here's a look at some of his practice action on Monday:

The Packers play host to the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, a 3:25 start time from Lambeau Field. Listen to the game locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO beginning at 3:00!

